Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G, Redmi 10 5G Released in Kenya

Xiaomi has launched Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, complementing its popular Redmi Note 11 Series with more 5G power.

Also unveiled on Tuesday is the Redmi 10 5G, which is also the first Redmi Series device to feature 5G, making next-gen connectivity accessible to more consumers.

Featuring 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge and an ultra-clear 108MP camera, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G sets a new standard in the segment by making exceptional performance available at a highly affordable price, making it a top-of-the-line contender in its bracket.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G: The Ultimate Redmi Note

As the first-ever Redmi smartphone equipped with 120W wired charging, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G charges its 4,500mAh battery to 100% in merely 15 mins. Built with industry-leading dual charge pumps to deliver the blazingly fast charging speed; the device also ensures charging safety and stability with more than 40 safety features, as well as attaining TÜV Rheinland’s Safe Fast-Charge System certification.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G again features a 108MP primary camera, complemented by an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP telemacro camera. The main camera features a Samsung HM2 sensor and dual native ISO, allowing you to capture every moment in high resolution and true-to-life details, even in low light conditions. The device also comes with a 6.67″ FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay, with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate that makes scrolling and swiping a treat for your eyes.

Powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G takes your mobile performance to a whole new level thanks to its energy-efficient 6nm process.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, 8GB+256GB will be available in Kenya at Sh45,999.

Redmi 10 5G: Level Up with 5G

5G is coming to Redmi Series for the first time with the debut of Redmi 10 5G. Powering up the device is a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, with an octa-core CPU of up to 2.2GHz and the support of dual 5G SIM to deliver an efficient performance. It also features a 50MP main and a 2MP depth camera to capture the ideal shot, as well as a 6.58” FHD+ Dot Drop display with a 90Hz refresh rate for a smooth viewing experience. Its 5,000mAh battery also provides enough power for you to sail through your tasks with less time plugged in.

The device will be available in Kenya in May.

Quick Specs:

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Redmi 10 5G Processor MediaTek Dimensity 920 Mediatek Dimensity 700 Display 6.67″ FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay Up to 120Hz refresh rate Up to 360Hz touch sampling rate Wide Color Gamut (supports DCI-P3) Sunlight display, Reading mode 3.0 Resolution: 2400×1080 Brightness: HBM 700 nits (typ), 1200 nits peak brightness (typ) 6.58″ FHD+ Dot Drop display Up to 90Hz refresh rate Sunlight display, Reading mode 3.0 Resolution: 2408×1080 Rear Camera 108MP main camera 丨 8MP ultra-wide angle camera 丨 2MP macro camera 50MP main camera 丨 2MP depth camera Front Camera 16MP 5MP Battery & Charging 4,500mAh battery丨 120W HyperCharge | 120W in-box charger 5,000mAh battery丨 18W fast charging | 22.5W in-box charger Audio & Haptics Super linear dual speakers SOUND BY JBL | Hi-Res Audio | Hi-Res Audio Wireless | Dolby Atmos® 3.5mm headphone jack 3.5mm headphone jack Hi-Res Audio certification Unlock Side fingerprint sensor; AI Face Unlock Side fingerprint sensor; AI Face Unlock System MIUI 12.5 MIUI 13 Color Graphite Gray Graphite Gray Dimension & Weight 163.65mm x 76.19mm x 8.34mm 204g 163.99 mm x 76.09 mm x 8.9 mm 200g

