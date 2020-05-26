Redeemed Gospel Church In Umoja Loses Suit, To Be Evicted From Public Land

The Redeemed Gospel Church in Nairobi’s Umoja Estate is facing evictions from public land after losing suit.

In a ruling by the court, the land is said to have been illegally allocated by the defunct City Council about 22 years ago as it had been reserved for a community social hall.

Nation reports that the land tussle has been in existence for a period of time, with the courts relying on evidence from three reports that had recommended revocation of the title the church held as well as the allotment letter.

Ultimately, an investigation into the tussle had been launched by the National Land Commission (NLC) where through a notice in the Kenya Gazette on July 18, 2014, it was disclosed that the property allocated to the church was done illegally thus a recommendation that the title is revoked.

In defense, the church management told Justice Samuel Okongo that it was allocated the land for 99 years and backed it up with a letter of issuance dated August 11, 1998.

The publication also cites that the church presented three witnessed, Joshua Katua Ngoi, Reverend John Kitonga and Bishop Daniel Mutiso who gave an account of how the property was acquired.

Further, the church produced a certificate of lease dated July 7, 2011 indicating that it had complied with the terms of issuance.

This was opposed by the Umoja Residents Association stating that the church acquired the property illegally as it was allocated for expansion and public use in the area.

Through their chairman Peter Stephen Kinyanjui and Secretary Arkipo Onyango, the association wanted the public land restored.

Thus, in his ruling, Justice Okongo revealed that the plot had been surrendered to the City Council with the intention to serve the public.

The judge also ruled that the due procedure of the law was not followed in the issuance of the plot to the church thus revoked its title.

