Redeemed Church Offshoot Bishop Morris Mwarandu Passes On

Former Redeemed Gospel Church Bishop Morris Mwarandu has passed on.

The Bishop, who was 73 at the time of his death, has been battling high blood pressure and diabetes for years.

He died at Nairobi West Hospital while undergoing treatment on Saturday.

“We have lost mzee. Right now we are praying for God’s strength for his son who is now heading the church, his family, and the entire congregation because Bishop was so many things to us. He had been sickly but was always in high spirits,” said Frederick Musembi, a pastor who serves at his church, the Lord’s Gathering Fellowship church.

Mr Marundu fell out with the Redeemed Gospel Church prompting him to leave Redeemed Gospel Church based along Outering Road and started the Lord’s Gathering Fellowship church.

He has been living in his coastal home in Kwale County since Covid-19 was reported in the country as his son Gideon Mwarandu ran the Church in Nairobi.

After leaving Redeemed Church, Mwarndu alleged that his departure was triggered by the immorality that was happening in the church.

“I know a pastor who died on top of a woman who wasn’t his wife. I speak without fear, because I have seen such things happen in the church, and it disgusts me so much. I would rather break away from such church than remain there and be a hypocrite, preaching the gospel yet my fellow pastors are doing bad things,” he said.

