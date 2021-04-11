Red Cross Denies Reports Patients Injured in Kabarnet Ambulance Accident

The Kenya Red Cross has denied reports that patients were injured in an accident involving an ambulance operated by its affiliate Emergency Plus Ambulance Services.

The accident occurred yesterday evening in Kabarnet, Baringo county, with the driver of the vehicle said to have been drunk.

But while confirming the accident on Sunday, Red Cross said there were no patients on board and no one was injured in the crash.

The society, however, noted that an internal probe has been launched into the incident.

“We can confirm that contrary to earlier reports there was no patient on board and no one was injured in the accident. An internal investigation has been launched by E-Plus while we also await the official police report on the incident,” Red Cross said in a statement.

“The Kenya Red Cross and E-Plus as emergency responders take public safety as a top priority and all its drivers and operators are highly trained to operate under strict professional protocols aimed at ensuring safety.”

Cases of road accidents have been on the rise in the past few months with the government warning motorists against reckless driving.

Last month, Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna, while raising alarm, revealed that 710 people perished in road crashes between January and February alone.

“Comparing the numbers of road accident cases between January and February 2020 and the same period in 2021, there is an increase of 148 cases,” Oguna said.

Those dead were 230 pedestrians, 197 motorcyclists, 123 passengers, 79 drivers, 58 pillion passengers and 23 pedal cyclists.

