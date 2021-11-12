in NEWS

Recruitment of Kenyan Nurses by UK Gov’t Still On – CS Kagwe Clarifies

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe. [Courtesy]

Recruitment of Kenyan nurses in UK under government-to-government deal will continue, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has said.

In a joint statement with UK High Commissioner to Kenya, Jane Marriott, CS Kagwe said the British government suspended the hiring of nurses by private agencies.

Earlier reports indicated that the UK had halted the recruitment of Kenyan medics after it emerged that there was an existing workforce shortage in the country.

In the statement, the UK noted that Kenyan medics already in the country had contracts which had not expired.

Kenya and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland signed a Bilateral Agreement for collaboration on healthcare workforce on 29th July 2021 during President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tour to the UK.

At least 30,000 unemployed medics are expected to benefit from the exercise.

