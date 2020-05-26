“Rebel” Jubilee Senators Defend Actions Before Disciplinary Committee

Five nominated senators who declined to attend a Parliamentary Group meeting chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta on May 11 have appeared before the disciplinary committee at the Jubilee Party headquarters along Thika Road.

The five are; Falhada Dekow Iman, Naomi Jillo Waqo, Victor Prengei, Mary Seneta Yiane and Millicent Omanga.

Party secretary general Raphael Tuju said the senators were guilty of misconduct and threatened to have them expelled from the ruling party.

Tuju said that they did not render an apology to the party.

Speaking on Tuesday, however, the secretary general who also doubles up as a cabinet secretary without portfolio said that the lawmakers will be given a chance to defend their actions.

“It is a court process like any other court proceedings. If you do not go through it the right way then the outcome can be found wanting and be challenged in a court,” he said.

Also absent from the PG meeting was senator Christine Zawadi who told reporters that the party has resolved to forgive her.

This was after she explained her reasons for staying away.

Earlier on, senator Mary Waqo changed time following expulsion threats.

In a statement, Waqo stated that she fully supported decisions made by the party leader, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“In light of the recent political ongoings, I would like to state that my loyalty lies with our Head of State and Party Leader, His Excellency President Uhuru M. Kenyatta. I stand by and I am guided by his decisions in all matters affecting our Party and our Great Nation.

“I was unable to travel to Nairobi to attend the Party PG because of unavoidable circumstances that Jubilee party is aware of.”

During the PG meeting, majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen and majority whip Susan Kihika were bundled out from their respective offices.

Murkomen was replaced by KANU’s Samuel Poghisio while Kihika’s position was filled by her deputy and Murang’a senator Irungu Kang’ata.

It is said that soon the Kenyatta-led party will be axing rebels in the National Assembly.

