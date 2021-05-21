Nigerian Reality TV Show, I Am LAYCON, Comes to DStv and GOtv

Showmax first-ever Nigerian original series, ‘I Am LAYCON’, is coming to DStv and GOtv. Multichoice Nigeria announced that the series will start running from the 22nd of May 2021.

I Am LAYCON follows the life of Big Brother Naija 6 winner, Olamilekan Agbeleshe a.k.a. Laycon, as he chases his music career after the BBNaija House and settles into a life of stardom.

The series will showcase his life and his relationship with family and friends, with cameos from fellow Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemates, Lilo Aderogba and Victoria “Vee” Adeyele.

Laycon beat 19 other housemates on 27 September 2020 to emerge winner of BBNaija S5, winning 85 million Naira worth of cash prizes. Following his BBNaija triumph, Laycon already has amasses a huge social media following. 2.4m. He has now ventured into music.

Read: Showmax Launches First Nigerian Original Starring BBNaija Winner Laycon

The 10-episode series will be available to customers on DStv Premium, Compact Plus and Compact packages. It premieres on Africa Magic Urban (DStv channel 153) at 23:00 CAT and broadcast to GOtv Customers on Jolli and Max on Africa Magic Family (GOtv channel 2) at 23:30 CAT.

Speaking on the premiere, Chief Executive Officer, John Ugbe said that Laycon’s personality had endeared him to many as they followed his journey to stardom on the BBNaija show.

“Fans will be excited to watch him on DStv and GOtv once again in this exciting series that gives an exclusive look into his life after BBNaija and his newfound celebrity status”.

Ugbe also said that the premiere of this series aligns with the company’s company’s strategy of telling stories that connect with its pan African audiences.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu