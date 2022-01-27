Real Housewives of Potomac Star Monique Samuels, Family Vacationing in Kenya

Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels, her husband Chris Samuels and their three children are vacationing in Kenya.

Through photos shared on her social media, Monique revealed that she is enjoying her stay at the Giraffe Manor, in Karen, Nairobi.

“Jambo from the beautiful country of Kenya. Hakuna Matata!” she captioned.

Jambo from the beautiful country of Kenya 🙌🏾❤️ Hakuna Matata! pic.twitter.com/GRcyu2dTWW — Monique Samuels (@iammrssamuels) January 26, 2022

The East Africa region has been a hot cake for celebrities who come from different parts of the world to vacation and take time off.

In August last year, US Basketball star Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha curry were vacationing in Serengeti National Park, Tanzania.

The lovebirds were celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary.

Read: American TV Host Ellen Reunites Kenyan Family, Rewards Them With Sh5 Million (Video)

In 2018, American daytime television host and comedian, Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia De Rossi were also vacationing at the same place.

Ellen shared a photo of her wife enjoying breakfast at the Giraffe Manor in Karen while feeding the giraffes.







Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...