Real Estate Firm Myspace Properties Comes To The Rescue Of Isiolo Electrician With Hearing Disability

Myspace properties has sponsored Daniel Mugambi, an electrician in Isiolo with hearing problem, to get hearing aid equipment.

Mugambi who has been living with a hearing disability since his childhood says he experienced a tough childhood and has grown up not leading a normal life because of his shortcomings.

“I could not comprehend what it felt like to hear communicate with people in the society. I shared my story with Mr Mwenda Thuranira which moved him and through Myspace, on 16th December, 2020, received hearing aid and now can hear and interact with people normally,” he says.

Thuranira termed the experience, seeing Mugambi hear for the first time in his life, as heart warming.

“Hearing is often taken for granted by normal people because people don’t understand how privileged they are to hear. I hope we can all participate and help people who are in need. The smile on his face when he heard people talking was heart warming and I hope people understand how important it is to have such blessings,” said Thuranira, Myspace proprietor and CEO.

“Social acceptance and aid should motivate people to help others living with disabilities to shape the society to be a better place for all,” added.

According to the latest official government statistics, over 187,818 people live with hearing disability in Kenya. This limits them from accessing normal life cues such as proper education, societal interactions and participation. Communication is a vital element in the corresponding world and hearing disabilities hinders proper communication.

