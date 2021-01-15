Real Estate Company Partners With Doctors Of Hearing To Help Those With Hearing Problems

Myspace Properties, a real estate company, has announced a partnership with Doctors of Hearing at IncusEar Hearing & ENT Centre to transform and enhance lives of the deaf.

The partnership will be spearheaded by Myspape Properties CEO Mwenda Thuraira and Dr Richard Mwangi, an audiology medic at Doctors of Hearing Healthcare.

Dr Mwangi has experience of 15 years, providing a full range of diagnostic audiological evaluations and treatment for hearing impaired.

He is also a correspondent in the American Journal of Otolaryngology, head and neck surgery and has authored several articles on hearing healthcare.

Mr Mwangi holds a master’s degree in Clinical Audiology and hearing Therapy from the renowned International University of Isabel De Castilla Buros, Spain.

“He spearheads this partnership and is on the road to ensure Kenyans who cannot secure good hearing healthcare due to financial strains are catered for,” read a statement from Myspace properties.

Among the first beneficiaries include Faith Ntinyari, a 48 year old and mother of three, residing in Isiolo County.

Mistaking her hearing problems for common conditions, she has grappled with this condition, hoping from one hospital to another without help.

She says that she llearnt about Mr Mwenda Thuranira, CEO Myspace properties, and the partnership, through another beneficiary of the partnership.

“I am very happy. Mr Mwenda Thuranira paid everything for me, even transport. I can now hear and improve my small business. God bless you so much,” said Ms Ntinyari.

“Hearing when people talk is an underrated blessing. I am moved when people’s lives get better,” said Mr Thuranira.

Kahawa Tungu understands that Mr Thuranira has also shown interest in the Parliamentary seat for Isiolo North.

