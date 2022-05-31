Hilarious Reactions As Mwangi Wa Iria Seeks To Report Chebukati As Missing Person

Usawa Kwa Wote presidential aspirant Mwangi Wa Iria has excited social media users after stating that he is seeking to report IEBC Boss Wafula Chebukati to the DCI as a missing person.

Wa Iria says he has effortlessly sought to have a sit down with the IEBC boss to get clearance to vie for the upcoming August 9, elections.

The presidential aspirant now says the IEBC is frustrating his efforts to help resolve the matter and have him cleared to vie for the presidential elections. This, Wa Iria terms as foul play.

“I have been looking for my returning officer and I am now going to file a report with the DCI that he is missing. He only appears in the media at night to mention me then vanishes,” he said.

He added, “I camped at Bomas until 11 p.m on Sunday, but he managed to duck me. On Monday, I went back to Bomas and then came back here, but I still have not met him. Where is he?”

Read: Drama at Bomas as Governor Wa Iria Protests Omission from List of Presidential Candidates

Yesterday, there was drama at Bomas as the Murang’a governor protested his omission from the list of presidential aspirants.

The county boss who is serving his last term in office claimed IEBC excluded his name from the list of presidential candidates.

Wa Iria told reporters outside Bomas that a person named Sunkuli, who claimed to be an IEBC official, told him that his name was taken off the list because he only provided signatures from nine counties although he actually submitted signatures from 24.

Read Also: EACC Summons Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria Over Irregularities In Tenders

He alleged that the commission has been communicating with him through unauthorized means and have been avoiding him.

There was a huge police presence as his supporters yelled “No Wa Iria, no election.” Wa Iria’s sentiments have elicited mixed reactions from netizens. Here are some: Afro cinema from Miguna Miguna's Student Mwangi Wa Iria continues at IEBC offices as Wa Iria has been locked in the elevator as he wanted to share Lunch with IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati ,He is currently shouting, Revolution Viva! From the Elevator 😅🔨 pic.twitter.com/bR1lqFaByN — Frank Mtetezi (ʙᴀꜰ)🗨️🇰🇪 (@FrankMtetezi) May 31, 2022 Mwangi wa Iria is allegedly stuck in an elevator at IEBC's offices in Anniversary Towers. Remember he blocked the gates of Bomas of Kenya demanding audience with Chebukati, who mysteriously evaded him. He followed him to Anniversary Towers and has now been stuck in a lift. — Substone Osoro (@osorojnr_) May 31, 2022 I stand with Mwangi wa Iria..on top of gaslighting him ,iebc is starting to unleash something bizarre …there is something not right going on in iebc and we need our High Priest in office the soonest possible…politics is going bananas in New Jerusalem — Waiting for Isaiah 11 (@OldWine19) May 31, 2022 @MwangiWaIria in 2016 when CORD led by @RailaOdinga was demanding irreducible minimum for 2017 elections you were dinning with the very gov't that is now fighting you. True indeed the government eats its own children as @orengo_james said.@IEBCKenya — Ken Odiwuor (@nyakwarotengu) May 31, 2022 Mwangi Wa Iria should just do what IEBC requires him to do in order to be cleared to contest instead of imploring few citizens to gather at its Hqs while holding banners aloft and singing songs that invite compassion for him. As simple as that! — kipkoech mitei Rober (@MiteiRober) May 31, 2022

