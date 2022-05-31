in NEWS

Hilarious Reactions As Mwangi Wa Iria Seeks To Report Chebukati As Missing Person

Mwangi Wa Iria
Usawa Kwa Wote Party presidential aspirant Mwangi Wa Iria (Courtesy)

Usawa Kwa Wote presidential aspirant Mwangi Wa Iria has excited social media users after stating that he is seeking to report IEBC Boss Wafula Chebukati to the DCI as a missing person.

Wa Iria says he has effortlessly sought to have a sit down with the IEBC boss to get clearance to vie for the upcoming August 9, elections.

The presidential aspirant now says the IEBC is frustrating his efforts to help resolve the matter and have him cleared to vie for the presidential elections. This, Wa Iria terms as foul play.

“I have been looking for my returning officer and I am now going to file a report with the DCI that he is missing. He only appears in the media at night to mention me then vanishes,” he said.

He added, “I camped at Bomas until 11 p.m on Sunday, but he managed to duck me. On Monday, I went back to Bomas and then came back here, but I still have not met him. Where is he?”

Yesterday, there was drama at Bomas as the Murang’a governor protested his omission from the list of presidential aspirants.

The county boss who is serving his last term in office claimed IEBC excluded his name from the list of presidential candidates.

Wa Iria told reporters outside Bomas that a person named Sunkuli, who claimed to be an IEBC official, told him that his name was taken off the list because he only provided signatures from nine counties although he actually submitted signatures from 24.

He alleged that the commission has been communicating with him through unauthorized means and have been avoiding him.

There was a huge police presence as his supporters yelled “No Wa Iria, no election.”

Wa Iria’s sentiments have elicited mixed reactions from netizens. Here are some:

