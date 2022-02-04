Reactions as Miguna Visits IEBC Station in Canada to Verify Details

Lawyer Miguna Miguna has visited the IEBC mobile station in Canada to verify his details ahead of the August 9, 2022 polls.

In photos shared on social media, Miguna visited the IEBC mobile station in Toronto where he is said to have changed his particulars from being eligible to vote in Kenya to Canada.

“Miguna Miguna was among the many Kenyans living in Canada, who visited Kenya High Commission office and Consulates to register as a voter, change particulars or transfer their voting station from Kenya to Canada,” IEBC said on Twitter.

Miguna Miguna was among the many Kenyans living in Canada, who visited Kenya High Commission office and Consulates to register as a voter, change particulars or transfer their voting station from Kenya to Canada. #ECVR2022 is ongoing in Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver for 15 days pic.twitter.com/DQN9Z2G66p — IEBC (@IEBCKenya) February 4, 2022

The tweet elicited mixed reactions from Kenyans who did not shy away to point out the inconsistencies in the Kenyan Government.

For instance, the Independent Elections and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) recognized that the exiled lawyer is a Kenyan voter and allowed him to transfer his particulars so as to vote in Canada.

Read: Miguna “Denied” Emergency Travel Document By Kenyan Embassy in Berlin

On the other hand, the Kenyan government has in recent times frustrated the lawyer’s efforts to return to the country after he was deported in 2018 citing he denounced his citizenship.

In the most recent development, Miguna took legal action against foreign affairs CS Rachael Omamo over his failed trip back to the country.

In a case filed at the High Court in Nairobi, the Canada-based barrister wants the minister committed to civil jail for frustrating his return into the country.

Miguna claims Omamo failed to comply with court orders that required her to facilitate his trip to Kenya.

“She has willfully disobeyed the same with impunity and demonstrated callous refusal to comply with it,” court documents read.

“The actions of the CS are in bad faith contemptuous and a dangerous affront to the proper administration of justice,” they added.

Read Also: IEBC Misses Voter Listing Target By 4.5 Million

The firebrand lawyer-cum politician said he visited the Kenyan embassy in Germany in November last year as ordered by Justice Hedwig Ong’udi but the officials refused to issue him with emergency travel documents. He wants the court to also order the state, Air Lufthansa and Air France to compensate him over Sh1 million that he used in his aborted trip. “I spent more than $10,000 on this latest trip. Besides, I spent an equivalent amount in March 2018 and January 2020 when the state prevented me from entering Kenya,” he said. The government maintains that Miguna, who holds dual citizenship, must reapply afresh for Kenyan citizenship. But Miguna insists that he won’t reapply for citizenship since he has never renounced it. Here are some reactions from Twitter: So Miguna Miguna can visit the Kenya High Commission office/Consulates in Canada to register as a voter, but can't go there for a passport to travel to Kenya. Awuoro…. pic.twitter.com/4Pp4Lx71BU — Siasa Analyst (@siasanalyst) February 4, 2022 IEBC should tell kenyans which document did Miguna Miguna use to register as a voter.its a matter of national interest — perfect äugustine (@perfect_theblog) February 4, 2022 And they shout Miguna Miguna is not a Kenyan. Despot must fall.

Viva. https://t.co/WBFL3I1xoA — Phefumula (SOBNS) (@Shadrack_NBSO) February 4, 2022 So Miguna Miguna is a registered voter but not a Kenyan? Hii serekali iko na ufala! https://t.co/X3RMXSKLPy — Ja Arsenal (@japuga67jnr) February 4, 2022

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...