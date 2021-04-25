Reactions As Mark Zuckerberg “Leaks” Chat With Campbell Brown’s Son

What would you tell Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg if he responded to your Facebook messages?

Or what would you do to your son if he used your Facebook account to contact a very prominent person?

On Sunday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared a screenshot of a chat between him and an identified son of Campbell Brown (suspected to be 12-year-old Asher.

Campbell Brown is the head of news partnerships at Facebook.

In the chat, the son texted identifying himself as Eli Campbell’s son, without stating any agenda for the message.

Before Zuckerberg could respond, Campbell responded saying that she had “grounded” the son.

In response, Zuckerberg said that he was about to ask if he (the son) was allowed to use the account.

“No worries at all. I was about to ask him if he was supposed to be using your account!” responded Zuckerberg.

In a follow-up comment on Zuckerberg’s post, Campbell said, “Mortified!! And he is grounded forever!”

Here are some reactions from people who commented on the post.

“Is that Campbell Brown texting herself or Mark Zuckerberg?” wondered Shiracko Bernard Osore.

“Campbell Brown Can you please ask Mark Zuckerberg to reply my message,” said Mani Kandan.

"Hi Mark I think a little sprout has been influenced by your success and achievement he was trying to reach out to you….. There is that one life that need your words of motivation…. I loved it … you are an amazing boss," added Sami Ak.