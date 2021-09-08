in NEWS

Mixed Reactions Following George Natembeya’s Remarks on Insecurity in Laikipia

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya. [Courtesy]

Insecurity in Laikipia has been on the rise in the recent couple of days with bandits engaging police officers in gunfights. So far, seven people have been reported dead and hundreds left homeless.

As of yesterday, schools were closed including Merigwiti Primary School in Laikipia West which was torched by bandits.

Interior CS Fred Matiangi declared a dusk till dawn curfew in the region in a bid to flash out the bandits while marking it a disturbed area.

Weighing in on the same, Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya while appearing for a TV interview revealed that the bandits who were engaging police officers in gunfights were heavily armed with machine guns that were sophisticated and only used in international wars. This, he added, made it impossible to contain the insecurity situation.

Natembeya’s remarks have ignited mixed reactions from netizens with some questioning the ability of the government to protect its citizens.

For instance, Natembeya’s statements according to a section of netizens have been interpreted as “The Kenyan police are using substandard weapons hence impossible to fight bandits and restore security in Laikipia.”

Kenyans are now calling on the security forces to team up and use better forces to restore peace in the region and help hundreds of people in the region get back to their normal lives.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

