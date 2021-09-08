Mixed Reactions Following George Natembeya’s Remarks on Insecurity in Laikipia

Insecurity in Laikipia has been on the rise in the recent couple of days with bandits engaging police officers in gunfights. So far, seven people have been reported dead and hundreds left homeless.

As of yesterday, schools were closed including Merigwiti Primary School in Laikipia West which was torched by bandits.

Interior CS Fred Matiangi declared a dusk till dawn curfew in the region in a bid to flash out the bandits while marking it a disturbed area.

Weighing in on the same, Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya while appearing for a TV interview revealed that the bandits who were engaging police officers in gunfights were heavily armed with machine guns that were sophisticated and only used in international wars. This, he added, made it impossible to contain the insecurity situation.

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya said that the Bandits in Laikipia are highly armed with heavy machine guns that are not equal to what the police have like AK 47 , making it difficult to contain them. pic.twitter.com/bKBsDS6ViI — Road Alerts (@RoadAlertsKE) September 8, 2021

Natembeya’s remarks have ignited mixed reactions from netizens with some questioning the ability of the government to protect its citizens.

For instance, Natembeya’s statements according to a section of netizens have been interpreted as “The Kenyan police are using substandard weapons hence impossible to fight bandits and restore security in Laikipia.”

Kenyans are now calling on the security forces to team up and use better forces to restore peace in the region and help hundreds of people in the region get back to their normal lives.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya has hinted that the Bandits in Laikipia are highly armed with heavy machine guns that are not equal to what the police have like AK 47 , making it difficult to contain them , Why can't the military intervene once and for all ? — 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐌𝐭𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐳𝐢 (ʙᴀꜰ)🗨️🇰🇪 (@FrankMtetezi) September 7, 2021

Regional Commissioner George Natembeya is an experienced administrator who will win the war in Laikipia area. Leaders who grabbed land in laikipia ADC and ranches are afraid of him and his actions. I predict that he will become Governor of my other county of Transnzoia. pic.twitter.com/8UCYdvMgk9 — MZEE KIBOR PATRON (@MzeeKiborr) September 7, 2021

Natembeya should be more serious with security he seems unable to deliver @FredMatiangi should either transfer or fire him . — Kibet Benard (@KibetBenard_) September 7, 2021

As per the Natembeya story,who is arming these militia in laikipia,kapedo and tiatty…handing M16 guns to groups of youth, guns that the national police don't own? — JUJAMAICAN 🐐🍁😎 (@naya_biggie) September 7, 2021

Natembeya:Laikipia Bandits use very sophisticated weapons more than the ones possessed by the Police.Fine,the problem aint the bandits,its the misplaced priorities by the Police.They prefer enforcing curfew than dealing with bandits because in so doing they get corruption pennies — 🕊️ Shawn 🕊️ (@Shawn_Tuesday) September 8, 2021

