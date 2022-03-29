Reactions as Esther Passaris’s Campaign Convoy Invaded by Goons (Video)

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris’s campaign convoy was reportedly attacked by goons yesterday in Westlands.

According to a post on her social media, the convoy was invaded in Westlands near deepsea where they took away the keys belonging to the truck and demanded money for them to be released.

In the process, the truck’s windscreen was broken.

“Our convoy is under attack. We are in Westlands near Deepsea. Help. The thugs have taken our truck keys and are demanding money to give back our keys. We are stranded inside the truck. We know the thugs. They have broken our windscreen. Help,” she wrote.

Read: Three Men Arrested With Ksh1 Billion Fake Money In Westlands

@PoliceKE @CMatiangi our convoy under attack. We are in Westlands near Deepsea. Help. The thugs have taken our truck keys and are demanding money to give back our keys. We are stranded inside the truck. We know the thugs. They have broken our windscreen. Help. — Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) March 28, 2022

In yet another post, Passaris stated the relevant authorities had been alerted of the incident and came to her team’s rescue.

She further claims to know the people behind the attack while pointing fingers at her political opponents.

“There is no need to demonstrate. I will allow the police to do their work. I have reported the incident. The perpetrators are known. I even have an idea of who instigated the attack. A story for another day,” she added.

Read Also: Goons Disrupt NCBDA Press Conference For Allegedly Tarnishing Sonko’s Name (Video)

Esther Passaris's campaign convoy attacked by goons yesterday in Westlands. pic.twitter.com/zvDzV16K1y — Kahawa Tungu (@KahawaTungu) March 29, 2022

The claims have elicited mixed reactions from netizens with a section claiming she is seeking political sympathy while others castigated the goons for the attacks.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

Women hutaka positions of leadership with the phrase "Women empowerment" but wakiipata hakuna kitu wanafanya. Naona Passaris anaulizwa track record yake anaanza kusema ye ni mama. So what? — Kijana ya TUK 🎩🔱 (@comradefyat) March 29, 2022

This is so uncalled for and whoever harassed Passaris should be brought to book pic.twitter.com/CFqde3tROe — OWICH (@OwichBrio) March 29, 2022

Asking Passaris to show you her development record is the same as asking your senator to show you a road he/she has built. There's need for civic education in Kenya , on this ,the @IEBCKenya has totally failed. — georges braque (@BraqueGeorges) March 29, 2022

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...