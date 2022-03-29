in NEWS

Reactions as Esther Passaris’s Campaign Convoy Invaded by Goons (Video)

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris’s campaign convoy was reportedly attacked by goons yesterday in Westlands.

According to a post on her social media, the convoy was invaded in Westlands near deepsea where they took away the keys belonging to the truck and demanded money for them to be released.

In the process, the truck’s windscreen was broken.

“Our convoy is under attack. We are in Westlands near Deepsea. Help. The thugs have taken our truck keys and are demanding money to give back our keys. We are stranded inside the truck. We know the thugs. They have broken our windscreen. Help,” she wrote.

In yet another post, Passaris stated the relevant authorities had been alerted of the incident and came to her team’s rescue.

She further claims to know the people behind the attack while pointing fingers at her political opponents.

“There is no need to demonstrate. I will allow the police to do their work. I have reported the incident. The perpetrators are known. I even have an idea of who instigated the attack. A story for another day,” she added.

The claims have elicited mixed reactions from netizens with a section claiming she is seeking political sympathy while others castigated the goons for the attacks.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

