Reactions After Boniface Mwangi Posted Juliani, Lilian Ng’ang’a’s Photos To “Offend” Mutua

There have been mixed reactions over the weekend after activist Boniface Mwangi posted photos of former Machakos County First Lady Lilian Ng’ang’a with new lover Julius Owino alias Juliani in a bid to “offend” Machakos governor Alfred Mutua.

In a message seemingly meant for Lilian’s ex-husband Mutua, Mwangi said that lovers should never be treated as assets since they have feelings and emotions.

“I’m here to offend those men who behave like their partners are personal assets. Assets are dead things, they have no feelings or emotions. Partners have flesh and blood, they can move on and you can do nothing about it. Money doesn’t make a man, manners do.Pesa bila tabia ni sumu,” posted Mwangi.

In a message to lovers, Mwangi argued that life is too short to be spent with one person, where love is not mutual.

“Life is short, don’t let religion or societal expectations make you stay in an unhappy relationship. Go where you’re loved. If you have loved once, you can love and be loved again,” Mwangi said.

Following his sentiments, a section of Kenyans felt that Mwangi and the new lovers had gone overboard to offend Mutua.

On the other hand, others embraced Mwangi’s message, arguing that Lilian was no longer with Mutua hence she has the free will to do whatever pleases her.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:-

Dear Boniface, its too early to celebrate. You should be feeling it gor Dr Mutua. What will you feel when your wife @njerikan is snatched by that dude @JulianiKenya? #Karma

Man for man. Advice @DrAlfredMutua dont Hurt him bro. I feel bad. — Nyagah (@ItsNyagah) October 16, 2021

Why do you find it necessary to offend those men by showing them these pics. If indeed Juliani is happy with his new wife, why do you find it necessary to seek validation from social media. — Nixon📎 (@NixonSquady) October 16, 2021

Ukiachana na Bwanako, MOVE on! You are not the first to leave a relationship. Certainly you won't be the last. You ain't even special. Move on! — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) October 16, 2021

Boniface has personal beef with Mutua and is now using Juliani to settle it. — Tilingi 🐘🐘🐘 (@ArapTilingi) October 17, 2021

Simple advice to Juliani and Boniface Mwangi. Just stop taking photos with Alfred Mutua's ex-lover Lilian Nganga. One day you'll regret, we mourn you for a week and we forget about you. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/z2cNghaMj8 — Abuga Makori EGH, MBE (@abuga_makori) October 17, 2021

Is it only me who have realized the lady is looking younger and happier?😀 @JulianiKenya pic.twitter.com/bn1ESWLmEJ — kip (@bettkuchez) October 17, 2021

Family always comes first… Can't wait for "I Juliani do swear that….." Phrase🥰🥰 maybe soon maybe sooner❤️❤️Acheni kelele za chura pic.twitter.com/8URDvE7YzS — 𝐉𝐔𝐋𝐈𝐀𝐍𝐈 (@MrSupremeGoat) October 16, 2021

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...