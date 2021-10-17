in ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS

Reactions After Boniface Mwangi Posted Juliani, Lilian Ng’ang’a’s Photos To “Offend” Mutua

Juliani and Lilian Nganga
Juliani and Lilian Nganga. [Photo/ Courtesy]

There have been mixed reactions over the weekend after activist Boniface Mwangi posted photos of former Machakos County First Lady Lilian Ng’ang’a with new lover Julius Owino alias Juliani in a bid to “offend” Machakos governor Alfred Mutua.

In a message seemingly meant for Lilian’s ex-husband Mutua, Mwangi said that lovers should never be treated as assets since they have feelings and emotions.

“I’m here to offend those men who behave like their partners are personal assets. Assets are dead things, they have no feelings or emotions. Partners have flesh and blood, they can move on and you can do nothing about it. Money doesn’t make a man, manners do.Pesa bila tabia ni sumu,” posted Mwangi.

In a message to lovers, Mwangi argued that life is too short to be spent with one person, where love is not mutual.

“Life is short, don’t let religion or societal expectations make you stay in an unhappy relationship. Go where you’re loved. If you have loved once, you can love and be loved again,” Mwangi said.

Following his sentiments, a section of Kenyans felt that Mwangi and the new lovers had gone overboard to offend Mutua.

On the other hand, others embraced Mwangi’s message, arguing that Lilian was no longer with Mutua hence she has the free will to do whatever pleases her.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:-

Boniface MwangiJulianiLilian Ng'ang'a

