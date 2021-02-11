Reactions As Uhuru Declares He Will Not Hand Over To Thieves

I will not hand over power to thieves, President Uhuru Kenyatta told a crowd in the capital’s city centre on Wednesday.

The Head of State said he is working towards ensuring that the country is left in safe hands and not in the care of those seeking to enrich themselves.

“I intend to ensure that those who will take over power will not exploit and steal from Kenyans.

“I want the next government to foster unity among our people not to divide them,” he told a cheering crowd.

Uhuru, whose tenure comes to an end in a little over a year, also told those insulting him that he did not care.

Read: CS Munya Castigates Hostile Crowd As He Reads Uhuru’s Message At Gatundu Funeral Attended By Ruto

“I am focused on fulfilling my promises to Kenyans…some have suggested that I may cling on to power.

“I know I am going home next year [sic]…I do not have a problem with that,” he added.

But it was the “thief” comment that had social media in a buzz. Some netizens wondered why a section of social media users took offense yet the president did not drop names.

Others were quick to point out that the president has led an administration that has overseen major corruption scandals.

Some assumed the president was referring to his deputy, William Ruto, who has been associated with graft scandals including the Arror and Kimwarer Dams, land grabbing of Lang’ata Primary playground and land on which Weston Hotel sits.

Here are some of the reactions:

Uhuru is becoming more assertive and outright: I can’t leave Kenya in the hands of a THIEF and terrorizer. pic.twitter.com/tMNsfffM8v — Dennis Onsarigo (@Donsarigo) February 10, 2021

This comedy one thief trying to outdo another thief i love this game — MACHOKA JNR (@real_wycky) February 11, 2021

After someone has been with you even when you lost in 2002 & made you president 2times you turn around and call him a thief? this dynasties are ungrateful,they know nothing about loyalty. It doesn't mean if your father was president or vice President you own this country. pic.twitter.com/bCck6iq4XH — Silvia Wangeci ➐ (@Silvia_Wangeci) February 11, 2021

Did Uhuru Kenyatta mention anyone by name? NO! It seems the whole of Kenya knows who the thief is Case closed! — abala kinyua – armstrong (@kinyua_abala) February 11, 2021

Hon David Murathe is the President's mouthpiece… He already told us that the President won't leave power to a thief… His Excellency himself echoed the same sentiments yesterday at Wakulima Market. — MUHAMMAD ONYANGO® (@Moha001_Onyango) February 11, 2021

No. Mr.President…. You have no role in deciding who you will Hand-Over to. That is the business of the People of Kenya and their God…. You role is to serve for the remaining days and retire gracefully as you have said..#HustlerNation pic.twitter.com/uczZS64NfO — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) February 10, 2021

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu