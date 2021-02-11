in POLITICS

Reactions As Uhuru Declares He Will Not Hand Over To Thieves

President Uhuru Kenyatta Addresses A Crowd In Nairobi. [Courtesy]

I will not hand over power to thieves, President Uhuru Kenyatta told a crowd in the capital’s city centre on Wednesday.

The Head of State said he is working towards ensuring that the country is left in safe hands and not in the care of those seeking to enrich themselves.

“I intend to ensure that those who will take over power will not exploit and steal from Kenyans.

“I want the next government to foster unity among our people not to divide them,” he told a cheering crowd.

Uhuru, whose tenure comes to an end in a little over a year, also told those insulting him that he did not care.

Read: CS Munya Castigates Hostile Crowd As He Reads Uhuru’s Message At Gatundu Funeral Attended By Ruto

“I am focused on fulfilling my promises to Kenyans…some have suggested that I may cling on to power.

“I know I am going home next year [sic]…I do not have a problem with that,” he added.

But it was the “thief” comment that had social media in a buzz. Some netizens wondered why a section of social media users took offense yet the president did not drop names.

Others were quick to point out that the president has led an administration that has overseen major corruption scandals.

Some assumed the president was referring to his deputy, William Ruto, who has been associated with graft scandals including the Arror and Kimwarer Dams, land grabbing of Lang’ata Primary playground and land on which Weston Hotel sits.

Here are some of the reactions:

