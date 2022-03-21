Reactions as UDA Politician Resurfaces After Skipping Traditional Wedding, Claims Memory Foggy

The actions of an aspiring UDA politician have left social media users in shock after he was a no-show at his own traditional wedding ceremony.

Theophilus Kiprop Kosgey, an aspiring MCA from Elgeiyo Marakwet County developed cold feet and failed to show up at his traditional wedding popularly known as ‘koito’ in Kalenjin.

Apparently, the family of Kiprop together with that of his lover had organized for a small ceremony at the girl’s home where they would bless the young couple as the first step to solidify their union.

The bride’s family set up everything in place including erecting tents and cooking food enough to feed hundreds of people.

Read: Pomp and Colour as MP Caleb Kositany’s Daughter Weds [PHOTOS]

By Saturday noon, the MCA was nowhere to be seen forcing the family to continue and feed their guests who later left as the event failed to happen.

In a Facebook post seen by Kahawa Tungu, Kiprop resurfaced a day later and thanked his friends for checking on him. He further stated that he was okay although he had no idea of what transpired.

“I am alright fellow friends. Thank you for your concerns for sure I don’t know what happened.







The post has elicited mixed reactions from Kenyans with a good majority castigating him for his actions.

Read Also: Photos From Rev Lucy Natasha’s Traditional Wedding

Notably, a trip through Kiprop’s timeline shows he was thrilled about the event and even made a post informing his friends that they were welcomed at the scheduled event.

One Nancy Cherotich wrote, “You are an abomination to our Keiyo community. You need cleansing, how can you embarrass yourself that way? I feel for the lady, forget about the mca sit, don’t even try to stand in front of people, how can you waste the elders to come and sit for negotiation, shame on you, you are cursed, kikire.”

The aspiring MCA is yet to speak on the issue. You can read more comments from the post:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...