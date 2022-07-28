Reactions As Nonini Threatens To Sue Influencer Brian Mutinda For Copyright Infringement

Renowned musician Hubert Mbuku Nakitare aka Nonini has threatened to take legal action against social media influencer Brian Mutindi, Syinix electronics for copyright infringement.

In a video making rounds online, Mutinda alongside NRG’s Stacy Atieno made an advert for Syinix electronics with Nonini’s ‘We Kamu‘ hit playing in the video.

Taking to social media, Nonini accused the parties involved of using his music for their financial gain without seeking his consent.

He has thus demanded that the parties involved issue a formal public apology and an amicable out-of-court settlement.

“Syinix Electronics decided to do a very brilliant advert using my song WeKamu. The only problem is they didn’t ask for permission…In this case, the influencer under the engagement of Syinix Electronics used our client’s copyrights for his own financial gain and for Syinix Electronics’ capitalistic gain without permission of our client hence amounting to copyright infringement,” the demand letter reads in part.

Music rightsholders know how to defend their rights, and not having a sync license puts your company at risk. The music industry earns its revenue from copyrights and so music rights holders please take legal action against any form of infringement. Step no 1: pic.twitter.com/c1Zx9bMHmi — Nonini 🇰🇪🇺🇲 (@Noninimgenge2ru) July 27, 2022

The move has ignited mixed reactions from social media with a section castigating the artist for what they term ‘being petty’ while others are supporting him and calling for his demands to be met.

Notably, a few months back, social media was up in a frenzy after Sauti Sol accused the Raila-led Azimio team of using their song without their permission.

The issue created a buzz with a section of people subscribing from the boy band’s Youtube channel.

Here are some reactions from Social Media:

Milenniums thinks nonini is a clout chaser like your kabi wa Gabriel or peter and John. When nonini was doing music Europe tour your grandmother was still fighting for multiparty in Kenya . There was no YouTube, no phone but just a flash disk and an email ✉️. Respct the legend. — Manuukenya™ (@manuukenya) July 28, 2022

Other big artists are doing tours in Europe while Nonini is busy suing Mutinda for some change. What a weirdo. — Saddam (@Saddam_KE) July 27, 2022

I have never seen Nonini trending, That man is a G, his style of rap, music. I don't know where someone gets the guts to disrespect him — BALLAK🇰🇪 (@_nomwami) July 28, 2022

Sauti Sol defended their intellectual property against a political party and they were bashed online

Nonini defends his IP against a phone shop and suddenly everyone is on his side

The moral is yall think politicians are above the law and that’s why they never stop exploiting you — Steve Ruigu Njuguna (@Joashnjuguna) July 28, 2022

