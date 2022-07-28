in ENTERTAINMENT

Reactions As Nonini Threatens To Sue Influencer Brian Mutinda For Copyright Infringement

Renowned musician Hubert Mbuku Nakitare aka Nonini has threatened to take legal action against social media influencer Brian Mutindi, Syinix electronics for copyright infringement.

In a video making rounds online, Mutinda alongside NRG’s Stacy Atieno made an advert for Syinix electronics with Nonini’s ‘We Kamu‘ hit playing in the video.

Taking to social media, Nonini accused the parties involved of using his music for their financial gain without seeking his consent.

He has thus demanded that the parties involved issue a formal public apology and an amicable out-of-court settlement.

“Syinix Electronics decided to do a very brilliant advert using my song WeKamu. The only problem is they didn’t ask for permission…In this case, the influencer under the engagement of Syinix Electronics used our client’s copyrights for his own financial gain and for Syinix Electronics’ capitalistic gain without permission of our client hence amounting to copyright infringement,” the demand letter reads in part.

The move has ignited mixed reactions from social media with a section castigating the artist for what they term ‘being petty’ while others are supporting him and calling for his demands to be met.

Notably, a few months back, social media was up in a frenzy after Sauti Sol accused the Raila-led Azimio team of using their song without their permission.

The issue created a buzz with a section of people subscribing from the boy band’s Youtube channel.

Here are some reactions from Social Media:

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

