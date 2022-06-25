Reactions As Kabogo Drums Up Support For Raila In Kiambu

A video making rounds online capturing Kiambu Gubernatorial candidate William Kabogo drumming up support for Raila Odinga has elicited mixed reactions from netizens.

In the video, Kabogo urges Kiambu residents to vote for Raila Odinga in the upcoming August elections. He ideally calls on Raila’s supporters to vote for him as Kiambu Governor come August 9, 2022.

“I am calling on Raila Odinga supporters, when voting for Raila Odinga as President, also vote for William Kabogo as Governor,” he said.

Incoming Kiambu Governor William Kabogo has told his people to vote for None other than Hon Raila Odinga as the 5TH President of the Republic of Kenya ,I told those Kenya kwanza Minions to ensure the route to Kamagut through Sugoi is crystal clear for DP Ruto ,Kateni miti! 😂🔥🔨 pic.twitter.com/QBCKuyfpvu — Frank Mtetezi (ʙᴀꜰ)🗨️🇰🇪 (@FrankMtetezi) June 25, 2022

The clip has elicited mixed reactions from Kenyans considering Kabogo is part of DP Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza coalition. Raila is Ruto’s strongest competitor thus Kabogo drumming up support for Raila indicates there are hitches in Kenya Kwanza.

Read:Wamatangi, Kabogo Clash During Kiambu Rally (Video)

Notably, last week, Kabogo who is seeking to be Kiambu Governor on Tujibebe Party clashed with UDA’s Kimani Wamatangi at a campaign rally.

The rally, led by UDA Deputy Presidential candidate Rigathi Gachagua was marred by an exchange of words between the two leaders, with each trying to prove to be superior.

“I will no longer buy fear from you Kabogo, you spoke here and I did not interrupt you, my focus is on developing Kiambu and do not dare me. Look elsewhere if you want to sell fear – who told you this county belongs to you? Shut up and get out of here!” Wamatangi lamented after Kabogo interjected him.

Read Also: Moses Kuria, Kabogo Pull Out Of UDA Campaigns

There are speculations that there are cracks in Kenya Kwanza, with Ruto’s UDA being accused of orchestrating a sinister plot to lock out other Mt Kenya parties in a bid to control the vote-rich region.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

Only two have large potential of pulling mountain folks in a large rally: kabogo and kuria. Gachagua can be categorized with Ndindi nyoros. Well known in their backyards, but political neonates in larger central. — Ka_Mūkami (@jn_mukmn) June 25, 2022

So William Kabogo chose to lose William Ruto 's votes but gain Raila Odinga 's votes in Kiambu? They will now share the meagre Azimio votes between himself and Nyoro of Jubilee,well another 5 years of political siberia. — Migosi (@migosi_brian) June 25, 2022

MLIMA imesonga inasonga itasonga. Incoming #5th President Raila Amollo Odinga – Deputy President Martha Wangarí Karua heading for a clear win. Azimio La Umoja adding votes daily, while our rivals reducing consiatently. Thanks to @narckenya PL @MarthaKarua MtKenya snow shining. — Kabando Wa Kabando (@Wakabando) June 25, 2022

Why did @honkabogo wife pulled down that video on Facebook?! If William Kabogo believe in himself, let him join AZIMIO today. pic.twitter.com/QmRo06a30C — Dan Nyagah (@dan_nyagah) June 25, 2022

Rigathi Gachagua says he doesn't want to DWELL on William Kabogo as that is a Kiambu matter and yet he is a "NATIONAL LEADER" who can FILL Bukhungu stadium BY HIMSELF every day of the week and TWICE on Sundays😂😂 — Joseph Juma (@Josephmjuma) June 25, 2022

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...