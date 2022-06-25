in POLITICS

Reactions As Kabogo Drums Up Support For Raila In Kiambu

Kabogo
Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo

A video making rounds online capturing Kiambu Gubernatorial candidate William Kabogo drumming up support for Raila Odinga has elicited mixed reactions from netizens.

In the video, Kabogo urges Kiambu residents to vote for Raila Odinga in the upcoming August elections. He ideally calls on Raila’s supporters to vote for him as Kiambu Governor come August 9, 2022.

“I am calling on Raila Odinga supporters, when voting for Raila Odinga as President, also vote for William Kabogo as Governor,” he said.

The clip has elicited mixed reactions from Kenyans considering Kabogo is part of DP Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza coalition. Raila is Ruto’s strongest competitor thus Kabogo drumming up support for Raila indicates there are hitches in Kenya Kwanza.

Notably, last week, Kabogo who is seeking to be Kiambu Governor on Tujibebe Party clashed with UDA’s Kimani Wamatangi at a campaign rally.

The rally, led by UDA Deputy Presidential candidate Rigathi Gachagua was marred by an exchange of words between the two leaders, with each trying to prove to be superior.

“I will no longer buy fear from you Kabogo, you spoke here and I did not interrupt you, my focus is on developing Kiambu and do not dare me. Look elsewhere if you want to sell fear – who told you this county belongs to you? Shut up and get out of here!” Wamatangi lamented after Kabogo interjected him.

There are speculations that there are cracks in Kenya Kwanza, with Ruto’s UDA being accused of orchestrating a sinister plot to lock out other Mt Kenya parties in a bid to control the vote-rich region.

