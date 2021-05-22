in ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS

Reactions As Governor Joho In Twitter Feud With Local Airline

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho has been trending on Twitter for the better part of yesterday and today morning.

It all started when the County boss took to Twitter to lament his frustrations after having missed his flight with a local airline.

Joho faulted Safarilink for what he termed as “unprofessionalism and uncouth behavior” after he missed his flight from Vipingo to Nairobi.

“In this ever increasingly competitive world, the aviation industry has no place for such unprofessional, unreliable and uncouth behavior as exhibited by Safarilink,” Joho Tweeted.

In their rebuttal, Safarilink explained that the Governor was on the wrong as he had arrived late with his team failing to communicate about it on time.

He was reportedly over 30 minutes late and failed to communicate hence the airline could not keep other passengers waiting at his expense.

“We understand you arrived at Vipingo Airstrip at 16:04 hrs which is past the departure time. As a premier airline, we offer an on-time service for all our flights. We also need to respect our other customers who were on time and onboard,” Safarilink said.

The conversation has sparked mixed reactions from Kenyans are a good number are condemning the Governor for being entitled yet he was the one on the wrong for showing up late.

For instance, netizens alluded that if it were the other way round, tables turned such that it was just an ordinary Kenyan, no response would have been given by the airline.

Ultimately, Social media users have stated that the hashtag trending under #boycottsafarilink is misplaced and aimed to sabotage people’s sources of income amid tough economic times due to Covid-19.

Consequently, others intimate that it would’ve been a different case were it the Governor who was on time and the airline running late.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

