Reactions As Ex-Senator Boni Khalwale Celebrates Yet Another Child’s KCSE Results

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale left social media users in stitches as he celebrated KCSE results of yet another child.

Taking to Twitter, Khalwale congratulated his son, Engine Kukaste Khalwale who scored a B+ from Alliance High School.

“Once again our merciful God has heard our prayers. We thank Him together with the entire @AllianceHighSch family,” he wrote.

Once again our merciful God has heard our payers.

We thank Him together with the entire @AllianceHighSch family. ENGINE KUKASTE KHALWALE INDEX: 11200001287 MEAN GRADE B+ AGP 67 ENG B KIS B MAT B- BIO B PHY B+ CHE B GEO B+ CMP A KNEC HELPLINE 0800724900 pic.twitter.com/LhzEm1nlfz — Dr Boni Khalwale CBS, MBChB (@KBonimtetezi) May 10, 2021

Twitter users took to the comment section inquiring how many children the ex-senators has as almost every year he celebrates a candidate.

One user said, “I wonder how this guy Khalwale failed to become Kakamega county governor his kids alone are enough to make him Luhyia kingpin.”

I wonder how this guy Khalwale failed to become Kakamega county governor 😂😂.his kids alone are enough to make him Luhyia kingpin 😂 — Shynne Kibunga🇰🇪🌍 (@McShynne_Ke) May 10, 2021

In 2017, Khalwale had 2 children who sat for KCPE examinations and according to his Twitter, they passed with flying colours.

In 2018, he also had a daughter, Olivia Sabayi Khalwale who sat for her KCPE.

“My dota has just made us proud by her success at the #KCPE2018. My wives en I owe it to prayers & the teachers of Malinya Pr School,” Khalwale wrote.

My dota has just made us proud by her success at the #KCPE2018. My wives en I owe it to prayers & the teachers of Malinya Pr School. Congratulations my Oliviorii… pic.twitter.com/cSNAO8Wx18 — Dr Boni Khalwale CBS, MBChB (@KBonimtetezi) November 19, 2018

Also in 2019, he celebrated the daughter Gift Atubukha Khalwale for her exemplary performance.

“For these blessings, I thank God, my family, and our hard-working teachers,” Khalwale’s Twitter post read.

In 2020, also the daughter, Linda Lichuma scored A-minus in KCSE.

Here are more reactions from Twitter:

Congratulations 🎊 All posho mills in Ikolomani are , hereby, allowed to roar past curfew hours in honor of this upcoming bull fighter — khalifa chignem (@mengich_elvis) May 10, 2021

Boss, it was Only KCPE that you didn't have a candidate. Yours is an Entire Clan… — KituiFinest™ (@KituisFinest) May 10, 2021

