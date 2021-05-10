in EDUCATION, NEWS

Reactions As Ex-Senator Boni Khalwale Celebrates Yet Another Child’s KCSE Results

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale / Courtesy

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale left social media users in stitches as he celebrated KCSE results of yet another child.

Taking to Twitter, Khalwale congratulated his son, Engine Kukaste Khalwale who scored a B+ from Alliance High School.

“Once again our merciful God has heard our prayers. We thank Him together with the entire @AllianceHighSch family,” he wrote.

Twitter users took to the comment section inquiring how many children the ex-senators has as almost every year he celebrates a candidate.

One user said, “I wonder how this guy Khalwale failed to become Kakamega county governor his kids alone are enough to make him Luhyia kingpin.”

In 2017, Khalwale had 2 children who sat for KCPE examinations and according to his Twitter, they passed with flying colours.

In 2018, he also had a daughter, Olivia Sabayi Khalwale who sat for her KCPE.

“My dota has just made us proud by her success at the #KCPE2018. My wives en I owe it to prayers & the teachers of Malinya Pr School,” Khalwale wrote.

Also in 2019, he celebrated the daughter Gift Atubukha Khalwale for her exemplary performance.
“For these blessings, I thank God, my family, and our hard-working teachers,” Khalwale’s Twitter post read.

In 2020, also the daughter, Linda Lichuma scored A-minus in KCSE.

Here are more reactions from Twitter:

