Raymond Oruo Appointed Acting Gor Mahia CEO

Raymond Oruo has been appointed as Gor Mahia Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on an acting capacity.

He will also double up as the FKF Kenyan Premier League club’s marketing and sports management consultant.

Oruo replaces Lordvick Aduda who is vying for the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) presidency.

In his new role, the former Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) CEO will be the head of Gor Mahia’s secretariat and report to the Secretary-General.

Oruo has previously served as the sports manager of Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB).

Gor Mahia are seeking to professionalize having passed a new progressive constitution which lays emphasis on structures.

The club recently advertised for various positions including Finance Officer, Security Officer and Media Liaison Officer posts.

