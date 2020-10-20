Ray of Sunshine for Journalist Lolani Kalu as He Bags New TV Job

Ex-NTVs ‘Malimwengu’ show host Lolani Kalu is set to make a comeback on Television after bagging a new role.

According to a local publication, the journalist whose plight was highlighted earlier in September has signed a one year contract with TV47 as Coast regional reporter. For instance, he will be covering news in the Coast region extending to 6 counties.

“I have signed a one-year deal with TV47, the opportunity came after fans saw me shooting my personal shows with one of the artists I was interviewing having TV47 branding. Fans called TV47 to find out if I had signed a deal with the station, and that prompted them to hand me a contract. I will be a coast regional reporter covering the six counties,” he is quoted.

Read: Ex-NTV Journalist Lolani Kalu Grateful For Support Following Public Appeal (Video)

In December 2017, Kalu was among a number of journalists laid off by the Nation Media Group (NMG) in what the management termed as a restructuring move.

Three years on, Kahawa Tungu learnt the bohemian Swahili reporter was struggling to make a living and had gone through tough times to make ends meet.

In an exclusive phone interview, Kalu disclosed that after being laid off by NMG, he decided to open a production company to continue doing what he loved most — storytelling.

Unfortunately, the business had been doing badly with some clients not paying for work done. He added that he lost all his savings amounting to Sh1.5 million to a rogue businessman he had contracted to build him a retirement home in Kang’undo.

Read Also: Kenyans Raise Funds To Help Struggling Ex-NTV Journalist Lolani Kalu

He sought help from Kenyans and following his plea, netizens rallied behind him and made contributions to help him revive his dreams.

“Many Kenyans have been sending between Sh 50 and Sh 100 and I am simply overwhelmed. I lack words to express my gratitude to the well-wishers from far and wide, who have sent whatever they had to my cell phone line via mobile money,” he revealed.

“I will use this money to buy a camera and sound equipment. Sh200,000 for the camera and Sh50,000 for sound equipment.” He added.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu