Ray Ban Smart Glasses Can Now Read and Send Messages on Messenger

Meta has announced the addition of some new features to the Ray Ban smart glasses which were launched mid-this year. Users will now be able to send and receive messages on Messenger right from their faces.

According to a post by the company’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the latest features are just a tip of what to expect for the product.

The glasses come with built-in mics, speakers, and assistant to send messages, have the messages read out to you, and launch audio calls from Facebook Messenger. Zuckerberg says the glasses will have even more updates by 2022.

Ray Ban stories were introduced this year with the main feature being that users could have full-time camera on the face. The assistant also had capabilities to take photos and videos, and the glasses also worked as wireless headphones.

Among other new updates are the ability to control volumes and track playback when using the glasses as headphones.

Meta partnered with Ray Ban in the development of its first wearable tech. The glasses allow users to capture photos and videos which they can upload to their social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

The Ray Ban stories can also be used for non-Facebook platforms such as TikTok, Snapchat and Twitter. Once the media is recorded, an app called Facebook view is used to share to the social media platforms.

