I Would Rather Resign From Politics than Join DP Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza – Oparanya

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has finally broken the silence after speculations that he had ditched Raila’s Azimio la Umoja movement and joined DP Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza.

Earlier in the week, Azimio la Umoja allied legislators held several rallies across the Western and Nyanza regions to popularize Raila Odinga ahead of the August, 9 elections.

Notably, Oparanya, the ODM Deputy Party leader who is always on the front line was missing in action and in his place, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho took the lead.

Speculations alluded that Oparanya had tried to sabotage Azimio la Umoja’s agenda now that Raila Odinga was out of the country.

After trending for the most part of yesterday, Oparanya has refuted claims that he is set to join DP Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza movement.

For instance, he says he would rather resign from politics and go into farming than join DP Ruto’s affiliated movement.

“If Kenya Kwanza Alliance is the only option for me, I will rather resign from politics and go home to be a farmer than joining them,” the County boss said on Twitter.

If Kenya Kwanza Alliance is the only option for me, I will rather resign from politics and go home to be a farmer than joining them. — Dr Wycliffe A. Oparanya (@GovWOparanya) February 11, 2022

He further affirmed that his support is fully behind Raila Odinga’s bid for the presidency.

Spent the day attending Rt Hon Raila Odinga's Presidential

Campaign Board meeting in Nairobi. I urge Azimio supporters to ignore propaganda being spread my detractors who are uncomfortable with Azimio wave sweeping the country & my firm stand behind Baba's bid for presidency. — Dr Wycliffe A. Oparanya (@GovWOparanya) February 11, 2022

This comes as Raila Odinga is out of the country attending to family matters. He is currently in India with his daughter, Rosemary Odinga who is set to undergo eye surgery.

Rosemary lost her eyesight in 2017 after suffering a minor stroke. She has been in and out of hospital ever since with initial treatment being undertaken in South Africa.

