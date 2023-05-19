Former Sports CS Rashid Echesa Lands State Job

Former Sports CS Rashid Echesa is the latest UDA loyalist to land a government job.

Echesa was on Friday appointed by President William Ruto the chairperson of the Kenya Water Towers Agency Board.

The former CS who is not new to controversy, will serve for a period of three years, effective May 19, 2023.

“I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Rashid Echesa to be the Chairperson of the Kenya Water Towers Agency Board, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 19th May 2023,” reads the gazette notice dated May 18.

The head of state revoked the appointment of L. Arch. Robert M. Kariuki, an appointee of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Environment CS Soipan Tuya also appointed Elisha Busienei and Michael Waititu Maina as members of the board.

The duo will serve for a similar period.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Paragraph 6 (1) (g) of the Kenya Water Towers Agency Order, 2012, the Cabinet Secretary for Environment, Climate Change and Forestry appoints to be members of the Kenya Water Towers Agency Board, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 19th May, 2023.”

