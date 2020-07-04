Siaya Governor Rasanga Terms Claims Of Sh2 Billion County Offices As Fake

Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga has asked netizens to ignore reports alluding that the County offices termed as ‘White House’ has been constructed for Sh2 billion.

Earlier, a poster was circulated on social media indicating that the Siaya White House had been completed and expected to be launched by Raila Odinga after he jets back into the country following surgery.

“The Siaya White House worth Ksh2 billion is nearing completion and will be launched once Raila Odinga jets back. God Bless Siaya County,” read the post.

The Governor has however clarified that the reports are fake.

Treat this as FAKE pic.twitter.com/MsLz1hYvCL — Gov. Rasanga AMOTH (@RasangaGov) July 4, 2020

Treat this as FAKE pic.twitter.com/5rv72A7cyA — Gov. Rasanga AMOTH (@RasangaGov) July 4, 2020

Read: Court Orders Siaya County Gov’t To Cement James Oyugi’s Grave As Family Loses Bid To Exhume Body

According to Migori County officials, the offices exist and are set to be completed by end of July with the amount said to have been spent being Sh75 million as opposed to Sh2 billion.

In an interview with Nation, Didmas Omondi Wakla, the county CEC for governance Administration disclosed that the offices are set to sort the issue of inadequate space adding that all administrative services will be under one roof.

“We expect service delivery to be enhanced with the completion of the project. Members of the public who require administrative services will now be served under one roof,” he said as quoted by the publication.

The post ignited mixed reactions from social media users who alluded that the Governor was not addressing the challenges facing its people and instead is spending millions on county offices.

Read Also: Governor Rasanga Apologizes Over Inhumane “Siaya Burial” After Public Uproar

Here are some reactions from Twitter following the post:

I reffered to it as our Whitehouse since it's painted white. You can build your simba and call it Black Otieno House. Good morning. https://t.co/ggsbZKmGxH — Gov. Cornel Rasanga. (@GovernorRasanga) July 4, 2020

Mutua and nOW Rasanga..

How have these two dealt with healthcare and unemployment in their counties? https://t.co/tw2BfvGy5f — Musketeer ➐ (@Maley254) July 4, 2020

May be Rasanga would do better launching other people’s projects ..😂😂😂But wait I thought baba should be the one launching Siaya projects be it a goat pen or a cattle dip .waol kodi wuod Luo — wuod Rose (@AustineWuod) July 4, 2020

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu