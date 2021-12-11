in ENTERTAINMENT

Rapper Nyashinski, Wife Zia Tie the Knot in Private Ceremony

Nyashinski
Rapper Nyashinski and wife Zia Bett (Image/Courtesy)

Rapper Nyamari Ongegu aka Nyashinski has finally tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend and wife Zia Bett in a private ceremony.

The lovebirds who held their traditional wedding in 2019 have now sealed their union with a white wedding that was attended by close friends and family.

Among those in attendance were celebrity couple Nameless and Wahu and Robert Burale who also served as the Master of Ceremony.

In 2019, the Malaika hitmaker threw the internet into a frenzy after photos of his traditional Nandi-themed wedding were circulated.

nyashinski
Rapper/Singer Nyashinski Weds Longtime Girlfriend Zia Bett. [Courtesy]
Nyashinski’s wife Zia Bett is a designer and founder of Zia Collections, a clothing brand that is doing very well locally.

The two have one child together.

Nyashinski

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

