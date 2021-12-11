Rapper Nyashinski, Wife Zia Tie the Knot in Private Ceremony

Rapper Nyamari Ongegu aka Nyashinski has finally tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend and wife Zia Bett in a private ceremony.

The lovebirds who held their traditional wedding in 2019 have now sealed their union with a white wedding that was attended by close friends and family.

Among those in attendance were celebrity couple Nameless and Wahu and Robert Burale who also served as the Master of Ceremony.

In 2019, the Malaika hitmaker threw the internet into a frenzy after photos of his traditional Nandi-themed wedding were circulated.

Nyashinski’s wife Zia Bett is a designer and founder of Zia Collections, a clothing brand that is doing very well locally.

The two have one child together.

