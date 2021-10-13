Rapper King Kaka Opens Up on Illness, Massive Weight Loss

Renowned rapper and musician Kennedy Ombina popularly referred to as King Kaka is happy to be alive. This, he says while giving gratitude to God for giving him another chance to live and see his loved ones.

The news of the rapper’s sickness made waves online after he was captured having lost immense weight and was looking frail. At first, he did not disclose to his fans what was wrong hence brewing speculations.

In a detailed post on social media, however, King Kaka unraveled the darkest days of his life after he was misdiagnosed after walking into a hospital four months ago.

Read: King Kaka Reports Individual Behind “Fake” DCI Summon At Muthaiga Police Station

“That’s me, still can’t believe it. 2days after I was admitted and they had just finished drilling on my hip bone for a bone marrow sample. I was in between worlds fighting to see my family once more. I would force my last smile when Nana & Moms visited but the truth is the nights got darker and I would be back in the ring with life. It’s a feeling and place you can’t put in words,” he said in a detailed Facebook post.

Speaking in an interview yesterday in an interview with Radio Citizen, the “Wajinga Nyinyi” hitmaker stated that he was misdiagnosed in the hospital and was under the wrong prescriptions that made him lose massive weight.

Although he revealed that he has since not taken any legal action against the doctor nor the hospital, he stated that the weight loss from 85kgs to 62kgs was worrying hence he started questioning his treatment.

Read Also: I’ve Been Summoned By DCI – King Kaka

“I was sick like four months ago, I went to a hospital and a doctor misdiagnosed me, mwili ikaanza kujikula pole pole na nikaanza kulose weight. Ilifika mahali nikaanza kulose weight pole pole,sielewi nilikuwa 85 but by the time nilikuwa naenda hospitali kulazwa, I was 62.” he said.

The rapper now says he is happy to be alive and appreciates the efforts made by his family, especially his wife Nana who played a major role in his road to recovery.

Through the situation, King Kaka says he has learnt to be grateful and not take anything for granted. He has recently released a song featuring Nviiri dubbed Manifest which documents what he went through and being grateful for life.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...