Rapper Fena Gitu’s Fiery Response On Claims Of Being Lesbian [Video]

Kenyan rapper Fena Gitu has reiterated that her sexual orientation is nobody’s business.

In a recent interview with K24 TV’s anchor Betty Kyallo during her show dubbed Up Close With Betty, the Kaende crooner downplayed the discussion saying people shouldn’t focus too much on other people’s private life as it’s solely their ‘private’ business.

“I’m just single and out here but I’m focusing on my work. As for my sexuality, it’s no one’s business. Even you when people are always on your case in blogs and stuff, it’s no one’s business what you’re doing in your home and I don’t wanna feed that, I’m here because I’m a musician first,” said Gitu, on Friday.

On if she is single, Fena said her focus currently is on music and not relationships.

However, the ‘Fenomenal Woman’ disclosed that if it happens that she finds someone worth her love and time, she won’t resist.

Fena is widely known for her tomboy looks, something that has for sometime fueled rumours over her sexual orientation.

Last month, the artiste was forced to shut trolls on her sexuality after cheeky netizens left nasty comments on her timeline moments after sharing a series of photos of herself and her bestie Niyati Patel.

At the time, her friend and alleged lover, Michelle Ntalami was the talk of the town after she was accused of dating BBC Reporter Christine “Makena” Njeri.

Makena made headlines after her Mercedes Benz was vandalized by an alleged jilted lover Valentine Nyokabi.

It is not the first time that Fena has been accused of being a lesbian. In 2017, she is said to have been in a threesome with Sharon Mundia alias This is Ess, Patricia Kihoro.

In August 2018, the Marini Naturals ambassador addressed her detractors saying, “Why are people concerned? It doesn’t concern them. Why are they bothered? Shida yao ni?”

Here is the interview:

