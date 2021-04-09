Rapper DMX Dies aged 50

Rapper DMX, real name Earl Simmons, has died at 50. DMX suffered a heart attack on April 2, 2021, and has since been in a coma. DMX’s family announced the news of his death.

“We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days,” read a statement from the rapper’s family Friday morning.

“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized.”

Def Jam Recordings also released a statement.

“Def Jam Recordings and the extended Def Jam family of artists, executives, and employees are deeply and profoundly saddened by the loss of our brother Earl ‘DMX’ Simmons,” read a statement from the label that released Simmons’s first five albums.

“DMX was a brilliant artist and an inspiration to millions around the world. His message of triumph over struggle, his search for the light out of darkness, his pursuit of truth and grace brought us closer to our own humanity. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all those who loved him and were touched by him. DMX was nothing less than a giant. His legend will live on forever.”

TMZ first reported of DMX’s health condition on April 3. The rapper was admitted in critical condition after he suffered a cardiac arrest following what is believed to be a drug overdose.He has since been on life support until today when he succumbed. DMX suffered from multiple organ failure as a result of his brain suffering oxygen deprivation for 30 minutes after the heart attack.

During his hospitalization, he underwent numerous tests which showed that he was was brain dead. DMX also tested positive for Covid-19.

