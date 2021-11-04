Injury Set Back For Man United As Defender Raphael Varane Ruled Out

Raphael Varane will be out for around a month after the Manchester United defender suffered a hamstring injury against Atalanta.

The France international only recently returned from injury but will now miss United’s Premier League match at home to Manchester City on Saturday.

A month-long absence would see Varane out of United’s next two matches after the international break – against Watford and Villarreal.

He would also likely miss the trip to Chelsea on November 28, and he could be a doubt for the home match against Arsenal on December 2.

Read: Keep Them Coming – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer To Critics

“The club confirms that Raphael sustained a hamstring injury, which is expected to keep him out of action for around a month,” United said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We’d like to wish Raphael all the best as he works on his recovery.”

Varane joined United from Real Madrid in the summer, and he has made nine appearances so far this season – in which they have conceded nine goals.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...