Raphael Tuju Calls Caleb Kositany a “Megalomaniac” in the Ongoing Jubilee Party Exchanges

The fight for control of the ruling Jubilee party continued on Monday with the Secretariat locking horns over party funds.

Deputy Secretary-General Caleb Kositany had today written to his boss Raphael Tuju demanding financial reports from 2016 to date after weeks of accusing the party of misappropriation of membership fee.

Kositany, who said he was acting on behalf of the over 100 MPs and over 500 ward reps who are members of the party, gave the Tuju seven days to send information on the audited accounts to his email.

He threatened to take legal action against the party should it fail to provide the documents within one week.

But it’s the Secretary General’s response to the Soy Member of Parliament that revealed just how the two had fallen out.

In a letter dated Monday, July 13, Tuju told off his deputy accusing him of engaging in “desperate political posturing” in the name of demanding accountability in the Jubilee party.

Describing Kositany as a man with obsessive desire for power, Tuju accused the MP of undermining the office of the Secretary-General by contradicting information from the office.

“I have observed with concern your use of the Party Stationery to write to some County Assemblies to contradict communications from the office of the Secretary-General. You are on record as having taken the party to court that you eventually withdrew, ” the letter reads in part.

“Your latest letter ‘demanding’ documentation from the office of the Secretary-General where you are the deputy and you proceed to give an ultimatum of 7 days is puzzling if not some rather desperate political posturing. All these expose an extreme form of megalomaniacal behaviour. Unfortunately, in this office, we do not have the capacity or qualifications to deal with such malady.”

Tuju went ahead to tell the MP to address audit queries to the office of Alfred Kipkorir Mutai, who is the Treasurer and a Member of the National Executive Council like himself.

He seemed to dismiss claims that party funds had been embezzled saying the office of the Auditor General completed audit of Jubilee accounts for the year 2016 -2017, 2017-2018, 2018 -2019.

“Currently we are only waiting for the certificate from the new Auditor General for the period covering the accounts for 2018-2019, ” said Tuju.

“These are public documents and you entitled to get the copies from the Auditor Generals office or the Registrar of Political Parties. The Party cannot receive Political Parties funds without due compliance. We shall be tabling all these at the next NEC meeting.”

Kositany, a vocal Deputy President William Ruto ally, has over the recent past alleged massive corruption at Jubilee’s Pangani headquarters.

The legislator, marked for ouster from the party leadership, claimed that some party officials were spending over Ksh7 million on tea and snacks per month.

Kositany is among Ruto allied lawmakers who opened parallel Jubilee party offices dubbed “Jubilee Asili Centre” in Nairobi’s Kilimani area citing frustrations from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s men.

