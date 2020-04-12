I Acted On Instructions From President Uhuru Kenyatta – Tuju Says Of Changes In Jubilee Party

The rift in Jubilee Party is still widening, with the party Secretary general Raphael Tuju now claiming he acted on instructions from President Uhuru Kenyatta to change party officials, who is the party leader.

Speaking to the Standard, Tuju said most members of the National Management Committee had joined the government and consequently resigned, leaving a vacuum.

“This was a simple procedure of the party leader replacing vacant party positions within the NMC, Ms Shukri and Ms Mutua have since joined the government and therefore could not hold the positions in the party,” said Tuju.

His sentiments were echoed by Mr David Murathe who resigned as the party vice chairman, but his resignation allegedly rejected by by Uhuru.

“Tuju is not a mad man, he was obviously under instructions of the party leader, so if the move was was a fraud as they claim, it is the President and party leader they should direct their wrath to,” said Murathe.

At least 100 MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto have written to the Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu opposing the change of the officials.

Early today, Ruto dismissed the narrative by Tuju, saying that the President was not part of the process, terming Murathe and Tuju as “political rejects and conmen”.

In a tweet, the DP said the “cartels” in the Jubilee party are determined to “edge him out” as reported by the Daily Nation.

“The President and party leader of JP did NOT and CANNOT be party to any FRAUDULENT and ILLEGAL changes to officials of our party. This is the works of political rejects, conmen & fraudsters who’s party allegiance is already elsewhere. They should give us a break and leave JP alone, (sic)” Ruto wrote.

The party wants to change the National Management Committee officials, according to a Gazette Notice dated April 6 from the registrar of political parties.

The ruling party intends to replace Fatuma Shukri, Pamela Mutua and Veronica Maina with Lucy Nyawira Macharia, Prof Marete Marangu, Walter Nyambati, Jane Nampaso and James Waweru.

In the gazette notice, the Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu called on any member who wishes to challenge the process to do so within seven days.

