Rangers, Celtic “Bid” For Harambee Stars Defender Joseph Okumu

Rangers and Celtic have reportedly bid for Harambee Stars and Elfsborg centre back Joseph Okumu.

Reports in Sweden claim the Scottish Premiership pair are battling it out with French sides Reims and Lorient for the Kenyan defender.

Belgian outfit Gent are also thought to be in for Okumu, with Aftonbladet reporting that all five clubs have submitted offers for the 24-year-old.

Earlier reports in Sweden credited Rangers with an interest as the Steven Gerrard looks to strengthen an already miserly backline.

But it’s thought the two Ligue Un clubs are leading the way for his signature, with the Gers, Hoops and Gent behind them in the queue as things stand.

Okumu is expected to leave Elfsborg this summer and they are confident of scooping a sizeable transfer fee.

€3million (£2.58m) is believed to be the asking price and Reims and Lorient are prepared to stump it up to secure the player’s services.

Last month, Okumu admitted that he was ready to step up a level and keen to move in order to improve his game.

He said: “The Swedish league is a springboard for all players. If you do it well, hopefully the right opportunity arises,” he said.

“If the right option emerges, I definitely want to take the next step.

It depends on the project. It’s not just about going to a top league or a top team. It’s all about where I can go and develop, where my playing style fits and where I can make an impression.

“I’m not just moving to move. It is important to see the bigger picture.

“It’s the dream all players have.”

