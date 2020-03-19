Random Coronavirus Screening To Start On Saturday – CS Kagwe

The government will on Saturday March 21 start randomly screening members of the public in specific areas, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has said.

Speaking at Afya House, the CS also noted that the state has so far tested 173 people for the virus.

“We have tested 173 people out of which seven are the ones that have turned out positive. The seven are in stable conditions,” he said, adding that 600,000 people entering Kenya have been screened.

Kagwe also said that eight suspected cases of COVID-19 tested in the last 24 hours came back negative.

He also told reporters that a man who had traveled from Lisbon has been quarantined at Mbagathi Hospital.

The unidentified man was allegedly turned away at Windsor Hotel but was later traced at Serena Hotel.

He appealed to Kenyans to continue sending crucial information that could help in containing the spread of the virus.

CS Kagwe did however warn against profiling and xenophobia. He gave an example of the man who was beaten to death in Kwale on Wednesday.

The deceased was suspected to be a coronavirus victim.

The government also has plans to involve Nyumba Kumi leaders who will be essential in the fight against coronavirus.

“The government has directed the involvement of nyumba kumi leaders in ensuring compliance to this directive and creating small units in managing the disease,” he added.

The CS also urged Kenyans to practice good respiratory hygiene.

“It cannot be unreal in Kenya and yet it is real in China, Italy…sometimes one is baffled with reactions that we are getting,” the CS said.

“Please let us take this matter seriously.”

Cabinet has also directed law enforcement agencies to arrest those who continue to spread falsehoods about the virus on the internet.

Yesterday the CS confirmed three more cases of COVID-19, bringing the number to seven.

To stop further spread of the virus, health experts have advised people to stay home, self-isolate and quarantine.

The use of masks has been advised against unless one is sick or a medical practitioner.

