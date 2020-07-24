Popular Ranalo’s (K’Osewe) Restaurant Up For Auction Over Rent Arrears

Popular Ranalo’s (K’Osewe) restaurant Upper Hill branch has been put up for sale over rent arrears.

In a public notice, Bensure Auctioneers stated that they have been directed by the landlord to sell by auction all the items in the restaurant on Thursday, July, 30 from 10am at Foresight Storage Yard near Kamaki’s-Ruiru-Ruai bypass.

The sale, according to the auctioneers, will include deep freezers big size, coolers, double chips cookers, microwaves, office chairs, electrical warmers, fridges and computers.

Other equipment that will go under the hammer include file cabinets, office tables, cooking gas cylinders, charcoal burners, thermostats, water softeners, cash registers, bottles of soda and crates, interact wifi, printers, blenders among other household items.

Those interested in participating in the auction are required to pay refundable deposit of Sh10,000 in order to obtain a bidding number.

K’Osewe Upper Hill is located on Hospital Street, on the ground floor of KCB Towers in Upper Hill.

It’s a branch of its long-time downtown eatery on Kimathi Street that serves amazing authentic Kenyan cuisine.

Restaurants in Nairobi have been struggling to stay afloat since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic that disrupted business operations due to several restrictions imposed by government to curb the spread of the virus.

Despite the government reopening the eateries in May after months of closure many are still struggling due to low customer turn out in the joints.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu