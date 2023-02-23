Raila’s Tenure as AU Special Envoy Comes to an End

Raila Odinga is no longer the African Union’s (AU) representative.

According to a statement by the African Union Commission Head, Moussa Faki Mahamat, the union wishes the opposition leader well and affirms that he will continue to be a key member of the organization.

“Your role in this journey, Excellency, has been invaluable. Allow me to express my profound gratitude for accepting to serve in this role during the transition period, which has now come to a happy conclusion,” Mr Faki said.

Mr Odinga was appointed as the High Representative for Infrastructure in Africa on October 20, 2018.

Read: We will not be Threatened – Ruto Dismisses Raila’s Mass Action Plan

His nomination was a result of the African Union’s efforts to promote sustainable development and economic growth while hastening infrastructure integration of the continent.

The African Union Development Agency-New Partnership for Africa’s Development (AUDA-NEPAD) will take over the role, said Mr Faki in a letter to the former prime minister.

The development was confirmed by the Foreign Affairs ministry.

The PIDA Presidential Infrastructure Champion Initiative provided Raila the authority to continue the work and leadership of that initiative.

Read Also: Raila Threatens Mass Action if Cost of Living Not Lowered in 14 Days

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta was involved in Raila’s appointment to the AU.

His contract ends as his disagreements with President William Ruto’s administration become more intense.

The ODM leader has been organizing protests across the country to denounce President Ruto’s administration.

He has maintained that President Ruto was the beneficiary of a rigged election.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp at +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...