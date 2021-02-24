in ENTERTAINMENT

Raila’s “Reggae Music Again” Tweet After “Super” Tuesday Win Excites Netizens

ODM Partly Leader Raila Odinga | Photo Courtesy

Social media users have been left in stitches after a morning tweet by ODM leader Raila Odinga on “Reggae Music Again” after the Super Tuesday win.

“I woke up to Busy Signal’s – Reggae music again hit. ‘Peace and love for every day.’ What are you listening to?” He tweeted.

The tweet comes just a few hours after over 30 county assemblies passed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitutional amendment bill.

The tweet has been likened to Raila’s famous quote, Nobody can stop reggae which is a slogan he has used to popularize BBI.

In a statement yesterday following the approval of the BBI bill in over 24 counties, the former Prime Minister stated that the Bill is aimed to help Kenyans and applauded the MCAs for the work done despite the fearmongering that had been spread about it.

“I thank the members of those county assemblies and our governors who refused to give in to mistrust, cynicism, brinkmanship and fearmongering and passed the Bill resoundingly. As I said during the launch of the collection of signatures on the Bill, I have worked with our people on processes of change like this for a long time. I know for a fact that Kenyans are not slow learners when it comes to recognizing and seizing moments of change. That faith stands reaffirmed and renewed,” he said.

According to a section of Twitter users, Raila’s account might be managed by someone else as he rarely tweets in that manner.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

Raila Odinga

