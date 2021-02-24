Raila’s “Reggae Music Again” Tweet After “Super” Tuesday Win Excites Netizens

Social media users have been left in stitches after a morning tweet by ODM leader Raila Odinga on “Reggae Music Again” after the Super Tuesday win.

“I woke up to Busy Signal’s – Reggae music again hit. ‘Peace and love for every day.’ What are you listening to?” He tweeted.

I woke up to Busy Signal’s- REGGAE MUSIC AGAIN HIT.. “Peace and love for every day” What are you listening to? — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) February 24, 2021

The tweet comes just a few hours after over 30 county assemblies passed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitutional amendment bill.

Read: Next Stop Parliament: Over 24 County Assemblies Vote To Pass BBI Bill

The tweet has been likened to Raila’s famous quote, Nobody can stop reggae which is a slogan he has used to popularize BBI.

In a statement yesterday following the approval of the BBI bill in over 24 counties, the former Prime Minister stated that the Bill is aimed to help Kenyans and applauded the MCAs for the work done despite the fearmongering that had been spread about it.

“I thank the members of those county assemblies and our governors who refused to give in to mistrust, cynicism, brinkmanship and fearmongering and passed the Bill resoundingly. As I said during the launch of the collection of signatures on the Bill, I have worked with our people on processes of change like this for a long time. I know for a fact that Kenyans are not slow learners when it comes to recognizing and seizing moments of change. That faith stands reaffirmed and renewed,” he said.

Read Also: Linda Katiba Crew Retreats from Opposing BBI, Embraces Raila

According to a section of Twitter users, Raila’s account might be managed by someone else as he rarely tweets in that manner.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

Please increase the salary of the Admin doing a fantastic job. pic.twitter.com/vs8MmyTPWa — Idi Amin Ruto (@IdiAminRuto) February 24, 2021

Boss @silasjakakimba

Whoever is running this account should either be changed immediately, or should learn a thing or two about communicating in the voice of Baba, & learn bit more on Political Communication. The recent trajectory the accounts are taking is detrimental. Peace✌🏾 — Tobias Belle, MPRSK (@Bellehtobby) February 24, 2021

Baba have fun, enjoy baba – mtu asikupimie hewa. REGGEA MUSIC AGAIN. You remain to be an icon!! Payback for your heydays! Hii watu hapana tambua Asante!! Baba post post and post😅😅😅😅😅 — Larry K (@okuom_okuom) February 24, 2021

The account is on🔥🔥 recently who is the new admin 😂😂 — 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐌𝐭𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐳𝐢 (ʙᴀꜰ)🗨️🇰🇪 (@FrankMtetezi) February 24, 2021

Akie baba, tangatanga are listening to nifundishe kunyamaza and uko wapi ee baba😂😂😂 — Smtu challah (@smtuchalla) February 24, 2021

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu