Raila’s EA Spectre Gas Plant Vandalized

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party leader Raila Odinga’s East Africa Spectre Limited has been attacked by unknown people.

The plant located in Industrial Area was on Monday attacked by individuals who arrived on motorcycles.

According to Humphrey Waswa, the security and safety manager at the company, the unidentified people hurled stones at the premises for like 30 minutes.

They were later dispersed by the police.

“They were being supported with four unmarked vehicles (land cruisers) and we suspect their target was our Managing Director because her office has been most damaged,” he said.

Earlier, a gang invaded retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Northlands Farm in Ruiru.

Reports indicate that the goons invaded the 11,000 acre farm with crude weapons in hand. They felled trees, stole livestock and set a section of the farm on fire.

The intruders also attacked an NTV crew which was keeping an eye on their activities on the expansive farm.

The opposition is currently leading anti-government protests in Kawangware. It is not clear where they are headed.

The protests aim is to compel the government to lower the cost of living and open the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) servers.

