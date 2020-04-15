Raila’s ‘Directive’ To Sonko’s Team Sparks Debate On Social Media

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga’s ‘directive’ regarding the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has sparked online debates on his position in government.

Taking to his Twitter, Odinga posted a photo in the company of the Director-General of the NMS Major General Mohamed Badi, the leaders of Majority and Minority as well as the Speaker.

He stated that he had held a meeting with the aforementioned, and called upon the county government to support the team in delivering where it had failed.

“I directed the county government to fully support the metropolitan services team to enable it to deliver where the county had failed,” read the tweet in part.

"I directed the county government to fully support the metropolitan services team to enable it to deliver where the county had failed." pic.twitter.com/Zq0yTGM2EJ — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) April 15, 2020

The tweet has ignited mixed reactions with a section of netizens questioning his position in government to be able to give a directive.

Others expressed their concerns indicating that the opposition in the country had died and failed hence Odinga’s role in giving directives.

Following the handing over of Nairobi County to the National Government, President Uhuru Kenyatta introduced the NMS on March 18, 2020 to be headed by Major General Mohamed Badi.

However, there have existed wrangles between the Governor, Mike Sonko and the Director-General Mohamed Badi.

In a different account of events, there was a standoff at City Hall resulting from wrangles between the two. Apparently, Sonko accused the Public Service Commission (PSC) of undermining his authority and working beyond its jurisdiction.

This was in response to a notice by PSC Chairman Stephen Kirogo where he directed 6052 county workers to report at KICC for scheduled transfers.

Stamping his authority, Sonko urged the staff to ignore the notice and claimed that the PSC under the NMS was trying to hijack the noble mission that he embarked with President Uhuru in redeeming Nairobi County.

“As it stands, the responsibility still remains with the Nairobi County Public Service Board to notify its employees of the purported secondment. The Public Service Commission, on the other hand, should operate within its mandate, and can only second national government officers to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services,” read the letter in part.

NMS Boss responded to Sonko following the nullification of transfer of county staff by stating that he was in charge following the deed of transfer that mandated him to take charge of the four vital county functions and assets respectively.

Further, Sonko has been accused of frustrating the efforts by the NMS to serve its mandate as he refused to assent to the bill allocating them Sh15 billion claiming that the amendments contravened the stipulated laws.

Here are some reactions to Raila’s tweet on directive:

This is an honest feedback:”…I directed…”The reality of the Co-Presidency in political and practical terms. — Dr Willy M Mutunga, Chief Justice, Kenya (2011-16) (@WMutunga) April 15, 2020

You think corona can be directed? Especially for 70 year olds? Stay at home until a vaccine is found — Brian Rutto (@BrianSRutto1) April 15, 2020

Wah !!!! U are now directing 😭😭. Well please direct the police service to take responsibility for the luo lives lost during the 2017 madness in kisumu — Dancooism (@officialDanchez) April 15, 2020

Baba i want you to use the same terms I DIRECTED as you have used to direct the metropolitan executive officers of Nairobi …….. to direct the Arap mashamba to resign . — OLESIDAI .D. LEWIS (@d_olesidai) April 15, 2020

