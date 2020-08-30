Pot Calling Kettle Black? Raila’s Call For Reduced Political Activities Amid Pandemic Sparks Debate

ODM leader Raila Odinga’s call for reduced political activities in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic has elicited mixed reactions with a section of Kenyans accusing him of preaching water and drinking wine.

Speaking on Saturday night during the “Kenya NI Yetu” concert, the former Prime Minister urged elected leaders to desist from raising political temperature across the country amid the pandemic.

In his remarks, Odinga expressed optimism that the nation will very soon emerge victorious in the fight against the virus that has killed 572 people with at least 33,794 others infected since its outbreak in the country.

“They say every cloud has a silver lining, the COVID-19 pandemic offers our country the opportunity to be self-sufficient, there is a life beyond the pandemic, and we will get there,” Odinga said.

While the sentiments mean good for the country, a section of Kenyans thinks that Odinga’s call for leaders to desist from raising political temperatures as the country battles Covid-19 are not genuine.

According to some, Odinga has over the recent past led his troops to trade unionist Francis Atwoli’s home to strategize on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) while ignoring the ministry of health guidelines aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

He has also hosted several politicians at his Nairobi home while rooting support for BBI, a product of his handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta on March 9, 2018.

According to some, Odinga’s remarks were directed at Deputy President William Ruto, who has also been hosting several meetings at his Karen home aimed at solidifying support for his 2022 presidential bid.

Ruto, who has also been accused of flouting Covid-19 guidelines on social gatherings, travelled to Mombasa this weekend where he is expected to hold several meetings with locals.

Here are some of the reactions online:

Ridiculous, @RailaOdinga preaching water and drinking wine. You have suffocated the country with BBI/ Referendum politics, only to sober up after KEMSA expose..https://t.co/7VXBdItWjV. @TheODMparty — Clifton (@mulegiclifton) August 30, 2020

