Raila Writes to ICC, Outlines Nine Issues

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party has written to Netherlands-based International Criminal Court (ICC).

The opposition in a letter dated April 14 wants the Hague to investigate nine issues.

Through lawyer Paul Mwangi, Azimio accused President William Ruto of contempt for democracy and its institutions as well as disregard for the Kenyan Constitution and Laws.

They also accused Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome of setting up a rogue police unit with the intention of pursuing their supporters during protests.

“The squads are reported to be dressed in plain clothes to operate outside the normal command structure and to take direction directly from select commanders appointed for that purpose by Japheth Koome,” said Mwangi.

Azimio also told the court that by outlawing public protests, IG Koome violated the Constitution. They also charged the police chief with usurping the judiciary’s authority.

Additionally, the opposition said that IG Koome had threatened to harm protesters.

Mwangi also said that law enforcement officers fired 10 rounds of ammunition in an attempt to harm Raila Odinga.

The lawyer asserted that the police fired at the former prime minister’s car around the Pipeline area of Embakasi South Constituency on Monday, April 3.

“A report of the attack was made the next day and a complaint lodged the same day but no action was taken,” the letter stated.

