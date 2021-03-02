Raila Warns Coast Leaders Of Forming A Regional Party, Terms It A Threat To National Unity

“We want to have national political parties because regional and county parties will only divide the country. It is against the Constitution to form a trial party and I advise the coastal community to remain in national parties,” he added.

This comes as there are speculations that some ODM governors and a section of leaders are calling drift away from the party and form their regional pact.

Read Also: Joho Confident He Will Fly ODM Flag in 2022, Submits Presidential Nomination Papers

There is mounting pressure for the coastal people to form their own party, an idea Kilifi governor Amason Kingi is getting behind.

“The people in the region are tired of being treated like second-class citizens during every poll and we demand to be recognized as we have more than 1.7 million registered voters,” Kingi said.

Those allied to DP William Ruto, especially Malindi’s Aisha Jumwa, are for the idea of a regional party.

Read Also: Coast Lawmakers Accuse ODM Of Betrayal In Revenue Sharing Vote

However, in a confident move last month, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho announced that he will flag the ODM presidential flag as he submitted his nomination papers.

“I will go all the way my friend.. and if I win, they should support me… and I shall win.. I am sure I will trounce all the other ODM presidential nominees…” the “Sultan” said.