Raila Warns Coast Leaders Of Forming A Regional Party, Terms It A Threat To National Unity

ODM leader Raila Odinga has warned Coast leaders against forming a regional political party terming it a threat to national unity.
According to the former Prime Minister, the leaders in the region should be focused on developing the economic bloc that will in turn be beneficial to the residents rather than a political pact that will only create tension.
“All other regions have regrouped to build their regional economies, leaders here should also emulate the same because Pwani (Coast) is part of Kenya,” the opposition leader told journalists during an interview in Voi on Tuesday.
Read: Raila Odinga: BBI Is Not My Shortcut To State House
Odinga further intimated that the leaders who are pushing for regional politics are going against the constitution as this will divide citizens into ethnic politics.
“We want to have national political parties because regional and county parties will only divide the country. It is against the Constitution to form a trial party and I advise the coastal community to remain in national parties,” he added.
This comes as there are speculations that some ODM governors and a section of leaders are calling drift away from the party and form their regional pact.
Read Also: Joho Confident He Will Fly ODM Flag in 2022, Submits Presidential Nomination Papers
There is mounting pressure for the coastal people to form their own party, an idea Kilifi governor Amason Kingi is getting behind.
“The people in the region are tired of being treated like second-class citizens during every poll and we demand to be recognized as we have more than 1.7 million registered voters,” Kingi said.
Those allied to DP William Ruto, especially Malindi’s Aisha Jumwa, are for the idea of a regional party.
Read Also: Coast Lawmakers Accuse ODM Of Betrayal In Revenue Sharing Vote
However, in a confident move last month, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho announced that he will flag the ODM presidential flag as he submitted his nomination papers.
“I will go all the way my friend.. and if I win, they should support me… and I shall win.. I am sure I will trounce all the other ODM presidential nominees…” the “Sultan” said.
“If Uhuru can win, I can, if Raila can win, I can..what is the difference?” Joho added.
The party in January asked interested parties to deposit a non-refundable Sh1 million so as to participate in the nominations, a move that Joho honoured.
Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu