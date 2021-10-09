Raila Voices Support for CBC Curriculum, Terms Discussions About the System as Healthy

ODM Leader Raila Odinga has thrown his support behind the Competency-Based Curriculum, saying it is the solution to the country’s education system.

The former Prime minister was speaking during the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of Raila Odinga Secondary School in Nyando, Kisumu county.

He said the system which promotes critical thinking, communication, teamwork, leadership, professionalism, and information and communication technology had already been adopted in countries including Rwanda, Tanzania and South Africa. He also said that the current discussions surrounding the CBC system was healthy.

“I know that ultimately we are going to find an amicable solution to issues raised on the curriculum. We understand that human beings are generally a conservative animal, and can sometimes be resistant to change,” said Raila.

Also present at the event was Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha. He said that the government had so far spent Sh58 billion to implement the program with an aim of making 100 percent transition.

“Even though the matter is in court, the government must continue to work,” Magoha said.

The CS said the government was planning to spend Sh16 billion in the construction of 20,044 new classrooms for the first lot of CBC junior secondary school students who will join next year.

The Raila Odinga Secondary School is expected to offer the CBC system to junior and secondary school students who will join the institution.

