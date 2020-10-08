Raila Urges Religious Leaders To Refrain From “Sanitizing” Corruption Through Donations

ODM Party leader Raila Odinga has urged religious leaders to refrain from “sanitizing” proceeds of crime guised as donations.

Speaking in Kajiado on Thursday, the African Union Special Representative for Infrastructure said it was time for the religious leaders to prove themselves and stand for what is right.

“It is unfortunate that many public servants instead of service delivery, they focus on enriching themselves. Within a short period after their appointments they are bragging of mass wealth and move around dishing money every day,” he said.

He added: “I want to appeal to our church leaders and Imams that should not be used as laundry to sanitize proceeds of corruption…we must all unite to condemn corruption.”

Raila also stated that the youth are being misled by leaders pretending to speak for them.

“It has been a long journey since independence, we need to unite and save our youth who are being strayed by wolves in sheepskin. We cannot allow such wolves to devour our youth, we have a war that we need to bring everyone on board,” he said.

On matters Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), the opposition leader said he and President Uhuru Kenyatta came together to find a solution to the perennial post-election violence cases.

“My brother Uhuru and I agreed to bury our differences and work on a formula to resolve the disagreements which contributed to tribal, economic and gender discrimination,” he said.

He also addressed matters of the contentious two-thirds gender rule saying that all that was needed was to give dialogue a chance.

Raila maintained that the gender rule does not have to be realized through nominations.

